U.S. Commercial Service leads Pakistani business delegation to WEFTEC 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) is leading a sixteen-member delegation of Pakistani companies to the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) in Chicago September 22- 25.

WEFTEC 2019 brings together water quality professionals with unparalleled water quality education and training, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Recognized as the largest annual water and wastewater exhibition and conference in the world, the expansive show floor provides access to cutting-edge technologies in the field; serves as a forum for business opportunities; and promotes networking between its attendees.

The participating Pakistani delegation has the opportunity to gain deeper insights into water and wastewater technologies and business prospects.

Pakistan is one of the 31 international delegations led by the United States Commercial Service (USCS).

Highlighting the importance of this exhibition and the value to Pakistan's water and environment sector participants, U.S. Commercial Counselor Nathan Seifert said, "Our initiative to lead a delegation to WEFTEC demonstrates our commitment to showcase best-in-class U.S. technologies that can help Pakistan implement water management solutions in a broad range of applications." The two-way trade between the United States and Pakistan in 2017-18reached a record 1.3 trillion Pakistani Rupees. Last year, USCS led delegations of Pakistani businesses to more than 10 U.S. trade events.