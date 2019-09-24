UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Commercial Service Leads Pakistani Business Delegation To WEFTEC 2019

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:35 PM

U.S. Commercial Service leads Pakistani business delegation to WEFTEC 2019

The U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) is leading a sixteen-member delegation of Pakistani companies to the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) in Chicago, USA, from September 22- 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) is leading a sixteen-member delegation of Pakistani companies to the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) in Chicago, USA, from September 22- 25.

WEFTEC 2019 brings together water quality professionals with unparalleled water quality education and training, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Recognized as the largest annual water and wastewater exhibition and conference in the world, the expansive show floor provides access to cutting-edge technologies in the field; serves as a forum for business opportunities; and promotes networking between its attendees.

The participating Pakistani delegation has the opportunity to gain deeper insights into water and wastewater technologies and business prospects.

Pakistan is one of the 31 international delegations led by the United States Commercial Service (USCS).

Highlighting the importance of this exhibition and the value to Pakistan's water and environment sector participants, U.S. Commercial Counselor Nathan Seifert said, "Our initiative to lead a delegation to WEFTEC demonstrates our commitment to showcase best-in-class U.S. technologies that can help Pakistan implement water management solutions in a broad range of applications." The two-way trade between the United States and Pakistan in 2017-18reached a record 1.3 trillion Pakistani Rupees. Last year, USCS led delegations of Pakistani businesses to more than 10 U.S. trade events.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Business Education Water Lead Chicago United States Pakistani Rupees September 2019 From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.