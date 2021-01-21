Various delegations meet CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :More than eight delegations from different walks of life met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Chichawatni.

The CM listened to their problems and issued directions, said a handout issued here.

The CM directed to review the expansion of the vegetable market and model bazaars' planning.

On this occasion, he said the PTI government was following a composite development agenda and destiny of backward and remote areas would be changed. "I will visit every city and town to know about public problems, he said.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that doors of the CM's office were open to people, adding that establishment of the university campus at Chichawatni would also be reviewed.

Rai Murtaza Iqbal MNA, Provincial Minister Sumsam Bukhari, former MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz andnotables were also present.