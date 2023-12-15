Open Menu

VC SBK Contradicts Campaign Against Varsity

December 15, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) Doctor Sajida Naureen has strictly contradicted a news segment being run on social media regarding the financial affairs of the university.

In a press release issued here the other day she said that the financial stability and effective financial management of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) distinguish it within the province, allowing the university to sustain employees' salaries for an extended period.

Notably, SBKWU maintains a commendable practice of charging the lowest fees among provincial universities, further supporting its commitment to accessible education.

The provision of scholarships and financial aid to 50% of students underscores the university's dedication to fostering female education.

These accomplishments reflect the proficient administrative leadership and collaborative efforts aimed at advancing the quality of education for women in the province.

