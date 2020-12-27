UrduPoint.com
Webinar Highlights Needs For Energy Efficiency, Cleaner Production Practices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Webinar highlights needs for energy efficiency, cleaner production practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Adoption and implementation of energy efficient practices in industries and other segments of society were crucial for achieving the target of quicker transition to cleaner resources of energy to mitigate climate change related effects.

A key concern in this regard was also the management of agriculture waste through conversion to biochemical fuels, the speakers of an international webinar said on Sunday.

The webinar was hosted by the Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) that had the overarching theme of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – Affordable and Clean Energy.

The event hosted from COMSATS Secretariat Islamabad was held in collaboration with the Environment and Cleaner Production Institute (ECPI) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), Turkey.

The latter is COMSATS Centre of Excellence in Turkey and a high-profile government body on Science and Technology.

The event featured expertise and deliberations by speakers from Asia, Africa and middle East that included: Prof. Zhiguang Zhu, Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), China; Ms. Jehan Haddad, Royal Scientific Society (RSS), Jordan; Dr. Farrukh Raza Amin, Centre for Climate Research and Development (CCRD), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Pakistan; Dr. Lugano Wilson, Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO), Tanzania; and Dr. Emrah SIK, TUBITAK, Turkey.

The event brought to light interventions and best practices on environmentally sound technologies and cleaner production, as well as technical knowledge on relevant topics such as biofuels and biocatalysis, cellulosic alcohols, and anaerobic digestion techniques, not only for Pakistan but its 27-member states.

More Stories From Pakistan

