Wheat Distributions Being Ensured To Farmers In Kharan: Munir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Wheat distributions being ensured to farmers in Kharan: Munir

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Munir Ahmed Halimi on Monday said that Balochistan Agriculture Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch was ensuring the distribution of wheat to farmers in a transparent and fair manner as per the special instructions of Secretary Agriculture and Deputy Commissioner Kharan.

Expressing these views in a press conference,he that the news of stopping the truck regarding the export of wheat from Kharan yesterday was raised against the facts. He said that we have three distribution points, which were District Headquarters Agriculture Office, Nowroz Kalat and Muskan Kalat, while this truck was being loaded for Muskan Kalat.

He said that as far as the truck was loaded at night, it was mandatory that if the truck from Quetta reached Kharan at night, it has to be off-loaded at that time.

He said that our survey and target for Kharan was 15000 sacks while we have received 12580 sacks so far and in which we have distributed 9398 so far. 2420 sacks are available at present.

He said that as Kharan was an agricultural and fertile area, which required at least thirty thousand sacks,He said that the farmers of different areas of Kharan have been severely affected by the recent floods. The provincial government has aimed to provide free wheat seeds to compensate the losses so that the farming communities can stand on their own feet, he said.

