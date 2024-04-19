Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Drive In Sargodha From April 22

Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22

The wheat procurement drive in the district will begin from April 22, a spokesperson for the Food Department said on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The wheat procurement drive in the district will begin from April 22, a spokesperson for the food Department said on Friday.

He said 10 procurement centres had been set up in various parts of the district to facilitate wheat growers.

He said applications for issuance of gunny bags (bardana) were being received through ‘Bardana App’ and its distribution would commence from April 20. A criteria for bardana has been set for minimum 6-acre land to protect interests of small-scale farmers.

He said that arrangements for wheat procurement were being finalised, adding that the procurement drive would be made fair and transparent.

