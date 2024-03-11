Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister

Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that work is underway on a comprehensive project with the support of the Punjab government and the World Bank to resolve the drainage problems in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that work is underway on a comprehensive project with the support of the Punjab government and the World Bank to resolve the drainage problems in Daska.

By 2025, the construction of drains for sewerage and rainwater drainage will be completed.

The completion of these projects will solve the drainage problems in Daska City.

He expressed these views while taking Daska Development Review at Nawaz Sharif Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammed Zulqarnain, Member Provincial Assembly

Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Ali were also present

on this occasion.

Zeeshan Rafique directed the local authorities to make a proposal within a week to connect the bridges constructed on Daska canal.

He said that service line should be widened on the entrance road of Daska and the squares should be redesigned and signal-free and beautiful turns should be designed.

The minister said that village committees should be activated and make the cleaning campaign successful by uniting the community.