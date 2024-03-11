Work In Underway To Resolve Drainage Problems In Daska: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that work is underway on a comprehensive project with the support of the Punjab government and the World Bank to resolve the drainage problems in Daska
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that work is underway on a comprehensive project with the support of the Punjab government and the World Bank to resolve the drainage problems in Daska.
By 2025, the construction of drains for sewerage and rainwater drainage will be completed.
The completion of these projects will solve the drainage problems in Daska City.
He expressed these views while taking Daska Development Review at Nawaz Sharif Stadium.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammed Zulqarnain, Member Provincial Assembly
Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Ali were also present
on this occasion.
Zeeshan Rafique directed the local authorities to make a proposal within a week to connect the bridges constructed on Daska canal.
He said that service line should be widened on the entrance road of Daska and the squares should be redesigned and signal-free and beautiful turns should be designed.
The minister said that village committees should be activated and make the cleaning campaign successful by uniting the community.
Recent Stories
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC
PSX loses 38 points
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation
Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector
Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades
Blood camp held at SNGPL office
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC4 minutes ago
-
WASA issues water supply schedule for Ramzan36 minutes ago
-
Tajik President felicitates Zardari on election as President of Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide46 minutes ago
-
AIOU aims to enroll out-of-school children46 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested46 minutes ago
-
One held with liquor46 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar56 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House59 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife1 hour ago
-
DC chairs district peace committee meeting1 hour ago
-
Acting CJ refuses official travelling protocols1 hour ago