World Bank Mission Visit To Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore And Municipal Corporation Muridke

Ijaz Ahmad Published June 09, 2023 | 06:29 PM

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and Municipal Corporation Muridke

A delegation consisting of senior World Bank officials visited Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company and Municipal Corporation Muridke today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) A delegation consisting of senior World Bank officials visited Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company and Municipal Corporation Muridke today. The World Bank delegation included Mr. Abedalrazq Khalil, Ms. Shahnaz Arshad and Mr. Suhaib Rasheed.Syed Zahid Aziz, MD, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company briefed the delegation on various projects under Punjab Cities Program (PCP) in the meeting, while Parvez Iqbal, Chairman board, PMDFC, also attended the meeting. After the meeting, the mission visited various projects under the Punjab Cities Program at MC Muridke.

Syed Zahid Aziz, MD, PMDFC, Dr. Zainab Tahir, Administrator MC Muridke and other officers also visited the mission on this occasion. At the project sites, Hasnain Hafeez, MO (I&S) gave a briefing on the ongoing projects under PCP. On this occasion, Syed Zahid Aziz, MD PMDFC said that various projects worth more than 300 million rupees are being completed in Muridke under the Punjab Cities Program. While the construction and repair of parks and sewerage, water supply projects are under consideration.

Along with these projects, the “Baldiya Shkiyaat” App has also been launched for improving the provision of municipal services to citizens under the Punjab Cities Program.

Websites of 16 partner cities, including Muridke, have been dynamically upgraded to provide information and improved services to citizens.


World Bank Senior Officer Mr. Abedalrazq Khalil visited various project sites and also interacted with the citizens and asked their feedback about these projects. Citizens expressed their satisfaction on the quality of the projects. On this occasion, Abedalrazq Khalil further said that under the Punjab Cities Program, projects for providing basic necessities of life are being completed in 16 cities of Punjab at a cost of about 23 billion rupees. Meanwhile, during the next fiscal year, another 16 billion rupees will be provided by the World Bank for various projects. These projects include water supply, drainage, solid waste management, construction of roads and streets, construction of parks and bus stands. The PCP is being implemented in Jehlum, Daska, Wazirabad, Kamoki, Muridke, Haifzabad, Jaranwala, Gojra, Jhang, Kamalia, Okara, Burewala, Vehari, Bahwalnagar, Khanewal, and Kot Addu.

