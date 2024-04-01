Wreath laying ceremony held at Nur Khan Air Base for Chinese died in recent terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A wreath laying ceremony was held here at the Nur Khan Air Base for the five Chinese citizens who died in the recent incident of terrorism.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Monday, the wreaths were laid on behalf of the President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff at the base.

Thirty seconds of silence was observed in honour of the deceased, it said. "The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns this heinous act of terrorism and will take all necessary steps to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice," the ISPR added.