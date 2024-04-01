Youm-e-Ali Observed With Religious Fervour In Khairpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Youm-e-Ali, was observed across northern Sindh to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), on 21st Ramazan ul Mubarak
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm-e-Ali, was observed across northern Sindh to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), on 21st Ramazan ul Mubarak.
The devotees took out a mourning processions across the province to pay homage to Hazrat Ali (RA).
In Khairpur, the main Majlis of Youm-e-Ali, was held at Imam Bargah Hyderi. After the recitation of Salam and Soz,
prominent religious scholars addressed the Majlis.
Later, the main procession of Alam, Taboot and Zuljanah was held there.
The participants of the procession gathered before concluding the processions at Imambargah Hussaini, Bukhari Muhallah after traversing the traditional routes.
The police teams took extensive security measures for the procession.
Several streets on the route of the procession were blocked with containers while the bomb disposal squad thoroughly searched all the shops and markets in the area. The jammers were also used extensively along the route of the procession.
Recent Stories
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators
India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of inequality: Global Times
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown
43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack4 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan4 minutes ago
-
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC attestation4 minutes ago
-
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators3 minutes ago
-
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan8 minutes ago
-
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid8 minutes ago
-
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed8 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment motion submission8 minutes ago
-
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown4 minutes ago
-
43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order4 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur conducts open court4 minutes ago