Youm-e-Ali Observed With Religious Fervour In Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur

Youm-e-Ali, was observed across northern Sindh to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), on 21st Ramazan ul Mubarak

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm-e-Ali, was observed across northern Sindh to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), on 21st Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The devotees took out a mourning processions across the province to pay homage to Hazrat Ali (RA).

In Khairpur, the main Majlis of Youm-e-Ali, was held at Imam Bargah Hyderi. After the recitation of Salam and Soz,

prominent religious scholars addressed the Majlis.

Later, the main procession of Alam, Taboot and Zuljanah was held there.

The participants of the procession gathered before concluding the processions at Imambargah Hussaini, Bukhari Muhallah after traversing the traditional routes.

The police teams took extensive security measures for the procession.

Several streets on the route of the procession were blocked with containers while the bomb disposal squad thoroughly searched all the shops and markets in the area. The jammers were also used extensively along the route of the procession.

