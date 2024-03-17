Youth Dies, Another Hurt In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 09:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A youth was crushed to death while another sustained injuries as motorcycle collided with a car near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot road.
According to Rescue officials, two persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly a car hit them near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot.
As a result, 30 years old Naveed Ahmad s/o Noor Muhammad got head injury and died on the spot while Abdul Sattar s/o Sultan Ahmad sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to rural health centre Qasba Gujrat.
Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.
APP/shn-sak
9:20 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting between PTI founder, CM KP focused on 'important political matters': Barrister Saif10 hours ago
-
Attock Police apprehend two proclaimed offenders in separate cases12 hours ago
-
President daughter Aseefa Bibi visits ancestral graveyard12 hours ago
-
HESCO officials arrested in Rs90 million scam remanded to jail12 hours ago
-
14 eateries fined Rs 216,000 over violations12 hours ago
-
FM reaffirms resolve to bolster ties with Turkey12 hours ago
-
28 candidates submits nomination papers for 12 Senate seats in Punjab12 hours ago
-
4 plots sealed over illegal commercial use12 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders implementation of Negahban Ramazan package13 hours ago
-
4 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovere13 hours ago
-
Protest in Ganderbal against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies13 hours ago
-
36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.13 hours ago