Youth dies, another hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A youth was crushed to death while another sustained injuries as motorcycle collided with a car near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot road.

According to Rescue officials, two persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly a car hit them near Shelar Adda Mahmood Kot.

As a result, 30 years old Naveed Ahmad s/o Noor Muhammad got head injury and died on the spot while Abdul Sattar s/o Sultan Ahmad sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to rural health centre Qasba Gujrat.

Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.

APP/shn-sak

9:20 hrs