Youth shoots dead younger brother over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :An infuriated youth shot dead his younger brother over minor dispute in the area of Mureedwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Abdul Wahid resident of Chak 203-GB Khiddarwala exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Mujahid over a minor dispute which enraged the latter.

Over this issue, Mujahid opened fire and killed his younger brother Abdul Wahid on the spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder.