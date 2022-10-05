UrduPoint.com

Youth Shoots Dead Younger Brother Over Minor Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Youth shoots dead younger brother over minor dispute

An infuriated youth shot dead his younger brother over minor dispute in the area of Mureedwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :An infuriated youth shot dead his younger brother over minor dispute in the area of Mureedwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Abdul Wahid resident of Chak 203-GB Khiddarwala exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Mujahid over a minor dispute which enraged the latter.

Over this issue, Mujahid opened fire and killed his younger brother Abdul Wahid on the spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Rukhsana Foundation playing role to help flood aff ..

Rukhsana Foundation playing role to help flood affectees in Balochistan: Anisa

8 minutes ago
 Cooperation of Iran, Russia, China to Bring New Fo ..

Cooperation of Iran, Russia, China to Bring New Force in Multipolar World - Iran ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Supply Gas Via Undamaged Nord Stre ..

Russia Ready to Supply Gas Via Undamaged Nord Stream 2 Thread - Novak

8 minutes ago
 US to Deliver 10Mln Barrels From Strategic Oil Res ..

US to Deliver 10Mln Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve to Market in November - W ..

9 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Cannot Predict How EU Embargo, Price Cap on ..

OPEC+ Cannot Predict How EU Embargo, Price Cap on Russian Oil Will Work - Saudi ..

9 minutes ago
 PTI file petition against acceptance of its 12 MNA ..

PTI file petition against acceptance of its 12 MNAs

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.