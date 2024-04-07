ZA Bhutto’s Anniversary Meeting To Be Held On April 14
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Chapter’s President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Sunday said that the main public meeting of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 45th death anniversary would be held at Garhi Khuda Bux on April 14.
He said that the Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would deliver his speech to a large number of people in the public meeting.
He expressed these views in a meeting pertaining to the public meeting held at the People’s Secretariat.The meeting was attended by PPP Sindh Chapter’s General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, Javed Nagori and other PPP leaders.
The meeting decided to ensure the presence of a large number of the people to pay tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on the occasion said that the all arrangements were being made regarding the public meeting. He said that the apex court had washed the dark stain over the court by giving the historical verdict of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s reference. He further said that PPP had continued playing its role in protecting the democracy.
Nisar Khurho and Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the Sindh government had issued directives to step up action against criminal to restore law and order situation in the province. They said that IGP Sindh was himself overseeing action against criminals. They further said that Law Enforcement Agencies including Rangers remained present to help police in maintaining and restore law and order situation.
