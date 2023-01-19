UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Women Cricket Team Reaches Sydney To Play Third ODI Against Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play third ODI against Australia

The national women team who are hopeful and excited will also play their first match of the three-T20I series against Australia in Sydney.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) Pakistan Women’s team reached Sydney to play the third ODI and first match of the three-T20I series.

Both sides will now play the third ODI match to take place at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Saturday, 21 January 2023.

The players looked excited and hopeful for the T20I series against Australia.

Upon their arrival in Sydney, the Pakistani community hosted a welcome dinner in their honor.

Earlier, Australian women beat Pakistan women by 10 wickets at the Allan Border Field to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

This was Pakistan women’s team first series defeat in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 after they have won their previous two series held last year.

Chasing 126 to win, Australia’s opening batters Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield achieved the target in the 20th over. Litchfield who scored an unbeaten half-century for her side in the first ODI, returned unbeaten on 67 from 61 balls, hitting 10 boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mooney scored 57 from 55 balls, which included six fours.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan lost their opening batter Sidra Amin in the second over with two runs on the board. Muneeba who went for naught in the first match was joined by captain Bismah and the pair added 41 runs for the second wicket before Muneeba perished for 18 off 41 balls which included three fours.

The previous match half-centurion for Pakistan, Nida Dar again showed some resistance in the middle before she ran herself out at the non-striking end. She scored 24 off 38 balls, which included two fours. Bismah was other contributor with the bat scoring 21 off 46 balls, hitting one four.

For Australia, player of the match right-arm fast Darcie Brown took three wickets for 32, while Annabel Sutherland and Alana King bagged two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Women 125 all out, 43 overs (Nida Dar 24, Bismah Maroof 21; Darcie Brown 3-32, Annabel Sutherland 2-13, Alana King 2-25)

Australia Women 129-0, 19.2 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 67, Beth Mooney 57)

Player of the match – Darcie Brown (Australia)

