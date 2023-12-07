Open Menu

PSL 9 Trade Window: Multan Sultans Picks Shan Masood, Faisal Akram

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2023 | 11:31 PM

PSL 9 trade window: Multan Sultans picks Shan Masood, Faisal Akram

In a strategic move to further strengthen domestic spin bowling stocks and acquire the best picks in the HBL PSL 9 Player Draft, Multan Sultan's management has traded Shan Masood for the first pick in the Diamond category, the second pick in the Silver category as well as Multan-born left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) In a strategic move to further strengthen domestic spin bowling stocks and acquire the best picks in the HBL PSL 9 Player Draft, Multan Sultan's management has traded Shan Masood for the first pick in the Diamond category, the second pick in the Silver category as well as Multan-born left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram.

Karachi Kings have gotten Multan Sultans’ fourth pick in the first Diamond round. Multan Sultans now have two picks - second and fourth - in the first Silver round. The team had previously bagged the first Platinum pick of this year’s draft in a trade deal with Quetta Gladiators.

Faisal, a member of the Pakistan squad in the previous ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, has 24 List A wickets and five T20 wickets.

Chief Executive Ali Khan Tareen said “This has been one of the most exciting trade and retention windows in the history of the HBL Pakistan Super League and we are delighted with how our line-up is shaping.

We had two agendas for this trade window: focus on building a strong domestic core and getting the best possible picks in the HBL PSL 9 Player Draft in order to get the best overseas players to compliment our team combination.

He said, “These stellar draft picks plus our local core set us up to build a solid squad for the HBL PSL 9 and beyond".

“I am over the moon to have finally gotten Faisal Akram in our team. We have been working with him since he was 16. He has been a regular at our academy and camps. He is an extraordinary talent and we are yet to see his best. Now he is part of our team for the next many years, our goal will be to develop him into a national asset.

“I want to thank Shan Masood who has been the longest-serving member of the Sultan's family. He has been our captain and a huge part of our success. We will definitely miss him and wish him the best in his new team, said a release issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan T20 World ICC Pakistan Super League Shan Masood Stocks Silver Family Best Habib Bank Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

4 seconds ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

3 minutes ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

8 minutes ago
 Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chairs 115th Senate of KEMU

8 minutes ago
 PCB official calls on Secretary Sports KP, discuss ..

PCB official calls on Secretary Sports KP, discuss promotion of cricket

8 minutes ago
Jamal Shah urges to invest on youth for providing ..

Jamal Shah urges to invest on youth for providing education and ample opportunit ..

2 hours ago
 Smog/fog to continue in plain areas of Punjab, KP, ..

Smog/fog to continue in plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

2 hours ago
 Atta Bangulzai visits SSGC Quetta

Atta Bangulzai visits SSGC Quetta

2 hours ago
 DC Islamabad directs Excise department to provide ..

DC Islamabad directs Excise department to provide more facilities to citizens

2 hours ago
 Youth to be sensitized about national heroes, thei ..

Youth to be sensitized about national heroes, their contributions in nation buil ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court (SC) orders to register case against ..

Supreme Court (SC) orders to register case against police official

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports