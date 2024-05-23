Ricky Ponting Declines India Coaching Offer Due To Family Commitments
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:26 PM
The firmer Australian captain emphasizes his desire to spend more time with his family.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2024) Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has turned down the opportunity to coach the Indian cricket team, citing his current family commitments as the main reason.
The Indian Cricket board is in the process of selecting a new coach and had reached out to Ponting during the IPL.
Ponting confirmed the approach from the Indian Cricket Board and addressed the rumors, stating, “I’ve seen various reports about coaching roles, which often circulate on social media with many Names being suggested.”
He elaborated on his discussions with the Board during the IPL, where they explored his interest in the coaching position. “I would love to coach a national team, but there are other important aspects of life to consider,” Ponting said, emphasizing his desire to spend more time with his family.
Ponting pointed out the demanding nature of coaching a national team, explaining, “Coaching the Indian team requires a commitment of 10-11 months a year, which doesn’t align with my current lifestyle.” He acknowledged that while his family enjoys India’s cricket culture—his son even suggested moving to India for a couple of years—he ultimately decided that full-time coaching is not suitable for him at this stage of his life.
Ponting also noted that other potential candidates, such as Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, and Gautam Gambhir, have been mentioned for the role. He remains focused on enjoying time with his family and other aspects of life beyond full-time coaching.
