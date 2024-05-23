Open Menu

Ricky Ponting Declines India Coaching Offer Due To Family Commitments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:26 PM

Ricky Ponting declines India coaching offer due to family commitments

The firmer Australian captain emphasizes his desire to spend more time with his family.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2024) Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has turned down the opportunity to coach the Indian cricket team, citing his current family commitments as the main reason.

The Indian Cricket board is in the process of selecting a new coach and had reached out to Ponting during the IPL.

Ponting confirmed the approach from the Indian Cricket Board and addressed the rumors, stating, “I’ve seen various reports about coaching roles, which often circulate on social media with many Names being suggested.”

He elaborated on his discussions with the Board during the IPL, where they explored his interest in the coaching position. “I would love to coach a national team, but there are other important aspects of life to consider,” Ponting said, emphasizing his desire to spend more time with his family.

Ponting pointed out the demanding nature of coaching a national team, explaining, “Coaching the Indian team requires a commitment of 10-11 months a year, which doesn’t align with my current lifestyle.” He acknowledged that while his family enjoys India’s cricket culture—his son even suggested moving to India for a couple of years—he ultimately decided that full-time coaching is not suitable for him at this stage of his life.

Ponting also noted that other potential candidates, such as Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, and Gautam Gambhir, have been mentioned for the role. He remains focused on enjoying time with his family and other aspects of life beyond full-time coaching.

Related Topics

India Cricket Social Media Indian Premier League Family From Coach Love

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

19 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports