UrduPoint.com

Shadab, Shaheen Named In Most Valuable Team Of ICC Men's T20 WC 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shadab, Shaheen named in Most Valuable Team of ICC Men's T20 WC 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistani duo of Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been named in the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Besides the Pakistani duo players from five different teams have been named in the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, said a press release.

Stars from champions England, runners-up Pakistan, semi-finalists India and New Zealand as well as Zimbabwe and South Africa all feature in the glittering line up.

Captain, wicketkeeper and opening batter Jos Buttler, fellow opener Alex Hales and seamer Sam Curran all make the cut for England after helping steer their side to a second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

There are also spots for New Zealand star Glenn Phillips, India talisman Virat Kohli, the tournament's leading run-scorer – Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza in the line-up.

The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists Ian Bishop (Convener), Mel Jones (both commentators), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (ICC Hall of Famer), Partha Bhaduri (Journalist, The Times of India), Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager of cricket).

The Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 (in batting order) includes Alex Hales (England) – 212 runs at 42.40; Jos Buttler (c/wk) (England) – 225 runs at 45.00 and nine dismissals; Virat Kohli (India) – 296 runs at 98.66; Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 239 runs at 59.75; Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 201 runs at 40.20; Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 219 runs at 27.37 and 10 wickets at 15.60; Shadab Khan (Pakistan) – 98 runs at 24.50 and 11 wickets at 15.00; Sam Curran (England) – 13 wickets at 11.38; Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – 11 wickets at 8.54; Mark Wood (England) – 9 wickets at 12.00; Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) – 11 wickets at 14.09 and 12th player- Hardik Pandya (India) – 128 runs at 25.60 and eight wickets at 18.

25.

Hales was featuring in his first ICC Men's T20 World Cup since 2016. Hales struck a brilliant 86 not out to fire England to a memorable 10-wicket victory against India in the semifinals. England skipper Buttler was in similarly blistering form throughout the competition. He led from the front with that fine innings against India in the last four, while a further knock of 73 off 47 balls against New Zealand helped cap a potent opening partnership that consistently laid the foundations for the eventual champions.

Batting at No.3 was Indian superstar Kohli, who ended as the tournament's highest run-scorer after scoring 296 runs at a stunning average of 98.66.

Fellow Indian Yadav slots in at No.4 after finishing as the tournament's third-most prolific batter with 239 runs overall.

New Zealand star Phillips and Zimbabwe ace Raza occupy the No.5 and 6 positions, with Phillips' stunning century – one of just two in the tournament. Another innings of 62 against England helped him reach a total of 201 runs at an average of 40.20, while for Raza, 219 runs and 10 wickets proved pivotal assets for Zimbabwe with both bat and ball.

Completing the middle order is Pakistan all-rounder Shadab, who grabbed an impressive 11 wickets at an average of just 15.00.

The skilful leg-spinner bagged three-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, while a further four combined wickets against South Africa and Bangladesh saw him emerge as one of the tournament's most influential slow bowlers.

Curran and Nortje line up at No.8 and 9, with England ace Curran being crowned Player of the Tournament after a series of spellbinding bowling displays.

Another bowler who starred was pace ace Nortje, who functioned as a vital weapon in South Africa's armoury after finishing with a tournament-best average of just 8.54. Rounding off the side at No.10 and 11 were fellow pace bowlers Wood and Afridi, who took nine and 11 wickets respectively for England and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Century Fire T20 World ICC Bangladesh Fine Jos Bishop South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Virat Kohli Sikandar Raza Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav Shadab Khan 2016 Afridi All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Weapon New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

39 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

1 hour ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.