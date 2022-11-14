ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistani duo of Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been named in the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Besides the Pakistani duo players from five different teams have been named in the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, said a press release.

Stars from champions England, runners-up Pakistan, semi-finalists India and New Zealand as well as Zimbabwe and South Africa all feature in the glittering line up.

Captain, wicketkeeper and opening batter Jos Buttler, fellow opener Alex Hales and seamer Sam Curran all make the cut for England after helping steer their side to a second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

There are also spots for New Zealand star Glenn Phillips, India talisman Virat Kohli, the tournament's leading run-scorer – Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza in the line-up.

The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists Ian Bishop (Convener), Mel Jones (both commentators), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (ICC Hall of Famer), Partha Bhaduri (Journalist, The Times of India), Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager of cricket).

The Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 (in batting order) includes Alex Hales (England) – 212 runs at 42.40; Jos Buttler (c/wk) (England) – 225 runs at 45.00 and nine dismissals; Virat Kohli (India) – 296 runs at 98.66; Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 239 runs at 59.75; Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 201 runs at 40.20; Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 219 runs at 27.37 and 10 wickets at 15.60; Shadab Khan (Pakistan) – 98 runs at 24.50 and 11 wickets at 15.00; Sam Curran (England) – 13 wickets at 11.38; Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – 11 wickets at 8.54; Mark Wood (England) – 9 wickets at 12.00; Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) – 11 wickets at 14.09 and 12th player- Hardik Pandya (India) – 128 runs at 25.60 and eight wickets at 18.

Hales was featuring in his first ICC Men's T20 World Cup since 2016. Hales struck a brilliant 86 not out to fire England to a memorable 10-wicket victory against India in the semifinals. England skipper Buttler was in similarly blistering form throughout the competition. He led from the front with that fine innings against India in the last four, while a further knock of 73 off 47 balls against New Zealand helped cap a potent opening partnership that consistently laid the foundations for the eventual champions.

Batting at No.3 was Indian superstar Kohli, who ended as the tournament's highest run-scorer after scoring 296 runs at a stunning average of 98.66.

Fellow Indian Yadav slots in at No.4 after finishing as the tournament's third-most prolific batter with 239 runs overall.

New Zealand star Phillips and Zimbabwe ace Raza occupy the No.5 and 6 positions, with Phillips' stunning century – one of just two in the tournament. Another innings of 62 against England helped him reach a total of 201 runs at an average of 40.20, while for Raza, 219 runs and 10 wickets proved pivotal assets for Zimbabwe with both bat and ball.

Completing the middle order is Pakistan all-rounder Shadab, who grabbed an impressive 11 wickets at an average of just 15.00.

The skilful leg-spinner bagged three-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, while a further four combined wickets against South Africa and Bangladesh saw him emerge as one of the tournament's most influential slow bowlers.

Curran and Nortje line up at No.8 and 9, with England ace Curran being crowned Player of the Tournament after a series of spellbinding bowling displays.

Another bowler who starred was pace ace Nortje, who functioned as a vital weapon in South Africa's armoury after finishing with a tournament-best average of just 8.54. Rounding off the side at No.10 and 11 were fellow pace bowlers Wood and Afridi, who took nine and 11 wickets respectively for England and Pakistan.