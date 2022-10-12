SWAKP honor Amjad Aziz over his election as Secretary AIPs Asia for 3rd times in a row

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Sports personalities and writers have termed the election of Amjad Aziz Malik as the Secretary General of AIPS Asia for the third consecutive time as a great honor for Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The election of Amjad Aziz Malik is a reward for services to sports which has been recognized not only at the level of Asia but also at the level of the world that is why he was elected unopposed, said former Sports Minister KP and Senior Vice President Syed Aqil Shah while addressing the honoring reception organized by Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday.

Besides him, President PPC M Riaz, President South Asian Cycling Union Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Resident Editor Daily Jang Arshad Aziz Malik, Former President Sports Writers Association and Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Kashifuddin Syed, Nadir Khawjah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, President of SWA Asim Shiraz, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and Coach Shah Faisal and others spoke on this occasion.

Syed Aqil Shah said that the relationship with Majid Aziz Malik spans several decades. He is a role role model for sports journalists. This is a field of journalism whose reporting is not done sitting in the office until you reach the ground then you cannot make a good report.

"Our nation has fought terrorism on many fronts, security forces and people of Pakistan have rendered matchless sacrifices and despite facing threat at the hands of terrorists, we did not stop healthy sports activities," he added. He said the sports journalists have been playing a key role in highlighting that activities by giving spot coverage," Aqil Shah said. The quality of sports journalism in KP and Peshawar is not seen anywhere else, he said.

Amjad Aziz Malik is a big name in sports journalism and his role in nurturing and developing this sector cannot be ignored, Aqil Shah said. Syed Zahir Shah said that Amjad's name is at the forefront in taking journalism forward, he himself has worked hard and his team mates are also working hard.

His success is a matter of honor for Pakistan, especially for Peshawarites.

M. Riaz, President of Peshawar Press Club, said that Amjad has given a distinct identity to sports journalism in this region. Sports beat was never considered as regular journalism, but Amjad disproved this impression and brought a new dimension to sports journalism, M. Riaz said. He is a self-made man who worked hard in his field, adding, he not only made a name for himself, but also brought other colleagues associated with sports to the world level, which is a matter of pride for all.

PCF President Azhar Ali Shah said that it is a matter of great honor for Peshawar and Pakistan. Former President SWA Kashifuddin said that the name of Amjad Aziz is an example in the world of establishing Sports Writers and promoting sports journalism and we are proud that we are part of his team.

Syed Jafar Shah congratulated Amjad Aziz on behalf of the DG Sports KP and said that he was always at the forefront for raising the voice of the people associated with sports and solving their problems. Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz highlighted the struggle and efforts that have been made by Amjad.

Shah Faisal said that Amjad Aziz has been my senior even when I was a player and even after coming to the directorate, he supported me at every opportunity. Amjad Aziz expressed his happiness on the organization of the event on behalf of Sports Writers Association, KP said that the main purpose of sports journalism is to promote sports, develop and solve the problems of athletes and also bring people associated with sports journalism forward.

Secretary KUoJ Imran Yousafzai, Secretary PPC Shahzad Fahad, Ihtisham Bashir, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed, Tug of War Association President Taj Muhammad, Tennis Association Secretary Omar Ayaz, KP Hockey Association Secretary Hidayatullah and other important personalities were present.