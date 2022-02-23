Vlahovic makes Champions League debut for Juve against Villareal

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Dusan Vlahovic made his Champions League debut for Juventus against Villarreal in the first leg of the last 16 on Tuesday.

Vlahovic joined Juve from Fiorentina for 80 million Euros in January and has scored 26 goals in 35 games this season. The 22-year-old was paired up front alongside Alvaro Morata at La Ceramica.

Unai Emery fielded an attacking Villarreal starting line-up, with Arnaut Danjuma up front, ahead of Giovanni Lo Celso and Samuel Chukwueze.

Villarreal (4-4-2) Geronimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Samuel Chukwueze, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Alberto Moreno; Giovanni Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma Coach: Unai Emery Juventus (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Mattia De Sciglio; Juan Cuadrado, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Alvaro Morata, Dusan VlahovicCoach: Max AllegriReferee: Daniel Siebert