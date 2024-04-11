Open Menu

12 Pakistani Technicians Receive Geodetic Datum Training In China

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM

12 Pakistani technicians receive geodetic datum training in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The second technical training for establishing new generation national geodetic datum of Pakistan was recently completed.

Some 12 Pakistani technicians participated in the course to improve and update their knowledge and technology of surveying and mapping.

In 2011, the Pakistani government requested assistance from the Chinese government to establish a Next-Generation Geodetic Datum of Pakistan.

This Geographic Information System mapping and surveying project is expected to encourage research and innovation in the fields of economy and society.

Its linkages would promote cooperation between science and technology, public institutions and government agencies.

In May 2017, the Chinese and Pakistani governments signed letters of exchange and the Chinese government pledged financial support for the project.

According to the organizer, geodetic datum provides an essential spatial reference framework for mapping and construction activities along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ensuring accuracy and alignment with project objectives.

This training course has equipped a team of professionals with expertise in mapping technology, leading to the strengthening of bilateral relations and propelling both countries to a more advanced stage of innovative development.

The organizer invited experts and technicians from the First Institute of Oceanography of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), National Geomatics Center of China, and the third geodetic survey team of MNR to teach Pakistani students.

Sichuan Bureau of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation provided support services for the trainees throughout the course.

This course will establish a solid foundation for Pakistan to implement real-time navigation and positioning services, 3D construction of real scenes, development of a national basic geographic information system, and establishment of a national geographic information public service platform in the future, as stated by the organizer.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange China May 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

17 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

1 day ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

1 day ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

1 day ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

1 day ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

1 day ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

1 day ago

More Stories From World