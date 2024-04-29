Forty-day Ceasefire Offered To Hamas: UK Foreign Secretary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Hamas has been offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of "potentially thousands" of Palestinian prisoners in return for freeing Israeli hostages, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Monday
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Hamas has been offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of "potentially thousands" of Palestinian prisoners in return for freeing Israeli hostages, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Monday.
The Palestinian militant group has been given "a very generous offer of sustained 40 days ceasefire, the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of these hostages", Cameron told a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh.
A Hamas delegation is due in Egypt on Monday, where it is expected to respond to the latest proposal for a truce in Gaza and a release of hostages after almost seven months of war.
"I hope Hamas do take this deal and frankly, all the pressure in the world and all the eyes of the world should be on them today saying take that deal," Cameron said, adding the proposal would lead to a "stop in the fighting that we all want to see so badly".
Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying to mediate an agreement between Israel and Hamas for months, but a flurry of diplomacy in recent days appeared to suggest a new push towards halting hostilities.
The UK foreign minister said that for a "political horizon for a two-state solution", with an independent Palestine co-existing with Israel, the "people responsible for October 7, the Hamas leadership, would have to leave Gaza and you've got to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza".
"You've got to see a political future for the Palestinian people, but you've also crucially got to see security for Israel and those two things have to go together," he added.
Recent Stories
Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister
England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field
Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill
Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment
Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain
US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Aleem announces significant developments for motorway expansion
JUI-F chief announces to hold protest march
More Stories From World
-
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse2 minutes ago
-
'It swept everything': Kenya villagers count toll of dam deluge37 minutes ago
-
Nine face trial in Germany for alleged far-right coup plot37 minutes ago
-
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions2 hours ago
-
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village2 hours ago
-
Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary2 hours ago
-
Six convicted amid fury over wildfires that killed 104 at Greek resort2 hours ago
-
Takeover of Italy's Ariston a response to 'hostile actions': Russia2 hours ago
-
IsDB, Arab Coordination Group, SFD join Global Partnership to raise $500 million for education initi ..2 hours ago
-
Struggling Turkish grocery app Getir exits US, Europe2 hours ago
-
Rubiales denies 'irregularities' in Spanish football corruption probe2 hours ago
-
China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza3 hours ago