Foreign travellers laud Pakistani police for extending help in Upper Kohistan landsliding

Jesse, a traveller from Sri Lanka and other foreign tourists Monday expressed deep gratitude towards the Pakistani police for their assistance during a recent journey through Gilgit-Islamabad

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Jesse, a traveller from Sri Lanka and other foreign tourists Monday expressed deep gratitude towards the Pakistani police for their assistance during a recent journey through Gilgit-Islamabad.

Due to heavy rainfall and landslide, Jesse and fellow travellers were forced to halt their journey near Dersu, where they sought refuge at a local police station.

Reflecting on his experience, Jesse highlighted the generosity and support extended by the Pakistani police.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the police had provided shelter, food, and ensured their safety throughout their stay there.

Acknowledging the police unwavering assistance in time of need, Jesse said that police service for humanity as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Pakistani police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Sajjad of Upper Kohistan while talking to APP, emphasized that in addition to ensuring the security of foreigners engaged in hydro-electric projects including Diamer-Bhasha dam and Dassu dam project in the region, the police force was also committed to safeguarding foreign tourists.

He revealed that due to recent heavy rains and landsliding, sections of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) were blocked, resulting in number of vehicles becoming stranded alongside the road.

Among those affected were both local residents and foreign tourists, who found themselves stuck in the vicinity of Lotar Police Station in Upper Kohistan.

In response to directives from the District Police Officer (DPO) of Upper Kohistan, a team from Lotar Police Station, led by DSP Muhammad Sajjad and SHO Abdul Raheem, mobilized to assist the stuck travellers.

The Police force successfully managed to rescue the stranded tourists, including two foreigners, providing them with temporary shelter at Lotar Police Station.

Later, the police helped the tourists to travel to Islamabad after the opening of KKH road from debris.