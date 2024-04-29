- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Foreign travellers laud Pakistani police for extending help in Upper Kohistan landsliding
Foreign Travellers Laud Pakistani Police For Extending Help In Upper Kohistan Landsliding
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Jesse, a traveller from Sri Lanka and other foreign tourists Monday expressed deep gratitude towards the Pakistani police for their assistance during a recent journey through Gilgit-Islamabad
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Jesse, a traveller from Sri Lanka and other foreign tourists Monday expressed deep gratitude towards the Pakistani police for their assistance during a recent journey through Gilgit-Islamabad.
Due to heavy rainfall and landslide, Jesse and fellow travellers were forced to halt their journey near Dersu, where they sought refuge at a local police station.
Reflecting on his experience, Jesse highlighted the generosity and support extended by the Pakistani police.
Despite the challenging circumstances, the police had provided shelter, food, and ensured their safety throughout their stay there.
Acknowledging the police unwavering assistance in time of need, Jesse said that police service for humanity as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Pakistani police.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Sajjad of Upper Kohistan while talking to APP, emphasized that in addition to ensuring the security of foreigners engaged in hydro-electric projects including Diamer-Bhasha dam and Dassu dam project in the region, the police force was also committed to safeguarding foreign tourists.
He revealed that due to recent heavy rains and landsliding, sections of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) were blocked, resulting in number of vehicles becoming stranded alongside the road.
Among those affected were both local residents and foreign tourists, who found themselves stuck in the vicinity of Lotar Police Station in Upper Kohistan.
In response to directives from the District Police Officer (DPO) of Upper Kohistan, a team from Lotar Police Station, led by DSP Muhammad Sajjad and SHO Abdul Raheem, mobilized to assist the stuck travellers.
The Police force successfully managed to rescue the stranded tourists, including two foreigners, providing them with temporary shelter at Lotar Police Station.
Later, the police helped the tourists to travel to Islamabad after the opening of KKH road from debris.
Recent Stories
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday23 minutes ago
-
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability23 minutes ago
-
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched35 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders get interim bail30 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)30 minutes ago
-
Committed to resolve issues through dialogue: Rana Ihsaan30 minutes ago
-
AC seizes one pistol for no-verification of arms license30 minutes ago
-
Justice Babar dismisses pleas seeking his recusal in audio leak case30 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe into social media propaganda on taxing solar consumers30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values Germany as significant global partner: ambassador30 minutes ago
-
Court testifies four more witnesses against PTI founder30 minutes ago
-
PECA law implementation, regulator's role needs to be reviewed by Senate: Anusha30 minutes ago