PTI Leaders Get Interim Bail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A local court on Monday granted bail to several prominent opposition leaders, including PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan, and Member of the National Assembly Amir Dogar.
The opposition leaders had sought bail in a case for holding rallies for the release of detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Awais Muhammad Khan, who heard the petition, granted interim bail to the petitioners against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each, instructing the police not to arrest the leaders involved in the case.
The court also issued notices to all parties involved, seeking their responses to the charges, and adjourned the hearing until May 7.
