Open Menu

PTI Leaders Get Interim Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

PTI leaders get interim bail

A local court on Monday granted bail to several prominent opposition leaders, including PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan, and Member of the National Assembly Amir Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A local court on Monday granted bail to several prominent opposition leaders, including PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan, and Member of the National Assembly Amir Dogar.

The opposition leaders had sought bail in a case for holding rallies for the release of detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Awais Muhammad Khan, who heard the petition, granted interim bail to the petitioners against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each, instructing the police not to arrest the leaders involved in the case.

The court also issued notices to all parties involved, seeking their responses to the charges, and adjourned the hearing until May 7.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police May All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

36 minutes ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

43 minutes ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

43 minutes ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

43 minutes ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

55 minutes ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

56 minutes ago
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

58 minutes ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

51 minutes ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

51 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

51 minutes ago
 French actor Depardieu released after sexual assau ..

French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning

51 minutes ago
 Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open ..

Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan