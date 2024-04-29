Open Menu

Committed To Resolve Issues Through Dialogue: Rana Ihsaan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Monday said that the government was committed to resolve all issues through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Monday said that the government was committed to resolve all issues through dialogue.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government has extended invitations to the opposition for dialogue in the past and continues to do so.

Government’s foremost responsibility was to address issues through negotiation, and they were prepared to collaborate with the opposition, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that the government was also open to engaging in dialogue with Maulana to seek resolution to various matters.

Regarding the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister, he explained that this decision was made based on Dar Sahib's experience, capabilities, and expertise.

In his new role, Dar Sahib was expected to contribute significantly to the nation's progress, he added.

