Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):
Men
3rd rd
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Jakub Mensik (CZE) 6-1, 1-0 -- retired
Casper Ruud (NOR x5) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x29) 6-2, 6-4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x25) 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) bt Ben Shelton (USA x14) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
Jiri Lehecka (CZE x30) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)
Women
4th rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-1, 6-0
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-4
Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) 6-0, 6-4
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
