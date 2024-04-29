Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

Results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Men

3rd rd

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Jakub Mensik (CZE) 6-1, 1-0 -- retired

Casper Ruud (NOR x5) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x29) 6-2, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x25) 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) bt Ben Shelton (USA x14) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Jiri Lehecka (CZE x30) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)

Women

4th rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-1, 6-0

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-4

Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) 6-0, 6-4

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Related Topics

USA Ita Madrid Madison Casper Rafael Nadal From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

5 minutes ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

5 minutes ago
 Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

7 minutes ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

6 seconds ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

8 seconds ago
 PTI leaders get interim bail

PTI leaders get interim bail

9 seconds ago
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assau ..

French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning

13 seconds ago
 Court testifies four more witnesses against PTI fo ..

Court testifies four more witnesses against PTI founder

1 second ago
 PECA law implementation, regulator's role needs to ..

PECA law implementation, regulator's role needs to be reviewed by Senate: Anusha

3 seconds ago
 Waqar Mehdi meets Bilawal Bhutto, discussed party ..

Waqar Mehdi meets Bilawal Bhutto, discussed party matters

5 seconds ago
 G7 reportedly agrees end date for coal-fired power ..

G7 reportedly agrees end date for coal-fired power plants

10 minutes ago
 Body found near Hassanabdal

Body found near Hassanabdal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports