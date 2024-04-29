Open Menu

Georgia Ruling Party Stages Mass Rally To Counter Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

Georgia's ruling party bussed in thousands of people from across the country on Monday for a rally in the capital aimed at countering days of mass anti-government protests over a controversial "foreign influence" bill

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Georgia's ruling party bussed in thousands of people from across the country on Monday for a rally in the capital aimed at countering days of mass anti-government protests over a controversial "foreign influence" bill.

The Black Sea Caucasus nation has been gripped by mass anti-government protests since mid-April, when the ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced plans to pass a law that critics say resembles Russian legislation used to silence dissent.

The European Union has said that, if adopted, the proposed legislation would undermine Tbilisi's long-standing bid for EU membership.

The latest demonstration against the measure saw some 20,000 people on Sunday in a kilometre-long "March for Europe" in the capital Tbilisi.

On Monday evening, thousands of people gathered outside parliament in a rally organised by the ruling party, amid widespread reports that government employees were being forced to attend.

Georgian television stations broadcast images of people being taken to Tbilisi on Georgian Dream busses.

"We urge patriots from across the country to gather and say no to revolutions funded by dirty money, attacks on the church,.. LGBT propaganda, propaganda of narcotics, the discreditation of state institutions, radicalism, and polarisation," the party said in a statement.

In a rare public appearance, powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili -- the ruling party chairman who is widely believed to be calling the shots in Georgia -- is expected to address the crowd.

Parliament's legal affairs committee announced that the legislature will vote on the draft law's second reading at a plenary session on Tuesday.

Last year, a wave of anti-government protests -- during which police used tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators -- forced Georgian Dream to drop similar legislation.

Police have again clashed with protesters during the latest rallies.

Georgian Dream insists it is staunchly pro-European and that the proposed law only aims to "boost transparency" of the foreign funding of NGOs.

But critics accuse it of steering the former Soviet republic toward closer ties with Russia.

EU chief Charles Michel has said the bill "is not consistent" with Georgia's bid for EU membership" and that it "will bring Georgia further away from the EU and not closer."

In December, the EU granted Georgia official candidate status, but said Tbilisi will have to reform its judicial and electoral systems, reduce political polarisation, improve press freedom and curtail the power of oligarchs, before membership talks can be formally launched.

Related Topics

Police Water Russia Europe Parliament Vote European Union Tbilisi Reading Georgia Money March December Gas Sunday Church TV From Government

Recent Stories

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

23 minutes ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

30 minutes ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

30 minutes ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

30 minutes ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

42 minutes ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

43 minutes ago
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

45 minutes ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

38 minutes ago
 PTI leaders get interim bail

PTI leaders get interim bail

38 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

38 minutes ago
 French actor Depardieu released after sexual assau ..

French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning

38 minutes ago
 Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open ..

Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World