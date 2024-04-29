Open Menu

Book Launching Ceremony Held At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

The launching ceremony of the book 'Toronto, Dubai and Manchester' by the renowned educationist/former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was held in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The launching ceremony of the book 'Toronto, Dubai and Manchester' by the renowned educationist/former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was held in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day.

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir. Mahmood, while the author of the book, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was the chief guest.

Renown Intellectuals, columnists and writers including Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Muhammad Hafeez Khan and Dr Najiba Arif commented that this book is not a traditional travel book but an aesthetic experience of Shahid Siddiqui in which division of past, present and future is not visible.

The speakers mentioned that Shahid Siddiqui expresses romance in such a style where he portrayed his feelings very strongly. The book is a must read to see Toronto, Dubai and Manchester from the eyes of author.

Shahid Siddiqui thanked the urdu department for organizing the event and read an excerpt from his book.

VC AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood said in his speech that whenever a new book of Shahid Siddiqui comes out, he wishes to launch it in Allama Iqbal Open University. Dr Nasir said that the story of scholarship in this book is very much relevant with his scholarship journey in Manchester.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir, expressed his gratitude and said that this new book of Shahid Siddiqui came out two months ago, we wanted to host the first launch ceremony, due to busyness in the convocation, this launch ceremony got late.

Chairman, Department of the Urdu, Dr Arshad Mahmood Nashad addressed the ceremony and highlighted the different colors of the book. Faculty members, officers, staff members and a large number of students bought the book and got it signed by the author.

