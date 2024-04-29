Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

On special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti & Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Pakistan China Friendship (PCF) Hospital under Indus Health Network started its services which was a revolutionary initiative for the people of Balochistan in the field of health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) On special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti & Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Pakistan China Friendship (PCF) Hospital under Indus Health Network started its services which was a revolutionary initiative for the people of Balochistan in the field of health.

According to press release, GDA, Pak China Friendship Hospital is a state-of-the-art hospital of international standards, a grand 100-bed hospital recently constructed in Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project which is an institute of competition of the most famous medical institutes of the country. In which ICU with modern technology, 24 hour emergency, pharmacy, operation theaters, laboratories, Blood Bank, CT Scan, Radiology, X-ray, Ultrasound, Fluoroscopy, Gastroscopy, Endoscopy, ECG, EGG, Various Clinics and Wards, Cafeteria, etc. Where expensive medical tests, treatment and other services worth million of rupees will be available for free on a daily basis.

Separate departments have been established for different types of diseases and patients, including orthopedics, gynecology, cardiology, neuro, liver, kidney, ENT, eye clinic, dental, vaccination center, family medicine, infectious diseases, diseases including the skin, among others.

The PCF,GDA Hospital is built on the side of the existing 50-bed hospital of GDA.

GDA's 50-bed hospital is already being run under the Indus Health Network, which is providing free high-quality healthcare to the people of the area.

Where hundreds of indoor and outdoor patients are benefiting from free treatment, medicines and laboratory facilities on a daily basis.

Pak China Friendship GDA Hospital is a new addition to the health sector not only in Gwadar but in entire Balochistan, apart from the patients, the medical staff and therapists have also been provided with sufficient facilities in this modern building.

The hospital building consists of 100 beds in which 10 beds are reserved for CCU, ICU.

The press release said that people from Makran and its adjoining districts had to go to Karachi or any other big city for minor tests and treatments including CT scan which had to travel for hours with financial difficulties.

Now these facilities will be available free of charge at the doorstep of the house. The hospital has a unique significance due to its magnificent building consisting of three different blocks and Chinese style of architecture in which it is equipped with modern and high quality medical equipment and missionaries including central air conditioning, separate power house, modern drain, sewage system, complete surveillance system.

It further said that hardly in any hospital of the country modern and standard facilities of this level are available to people for free. This grand hospital built under CPEC is the best expression of the Chinese people's love for the Pakistani people, especially the people of Gwadar in the form of a gift which is appreciated by the people of Gwadar and Balochistan.

The people expressed their happiness and thanked the Chinese people and the central and provincial governments.