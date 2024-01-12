Open Menu

2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near North Korea Nuclear Test Site: Weather Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 01:00 AM

2.4 magnitude earthquake hits near North Korea nuclear test site: weather agency

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit near a North Korean nuclear test site on Thursday, according to South Korea's state weather agency, which analysed the quake as having occurred naturally.

The quake was detected 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Kilju, which is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, Yonhap news agency reported.

The quake was detected at 7:00 pm (1000 GMT) at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles), according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Between 2006 and 2017, North Korea conducted six nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri facility.

Kilju has seen a string of small natural earthquakes in recent months.

Citing experts, Yonhap has said the area around Kilju has grown more quake-prone due to North Korea's repeated tests.

- Stockpiles -

At Pyongyang's year-end policy meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened a nuclear attack on the South and called for a build-up of his country's military arsenal ahead of armed conflict that he warned could "break out any time".

Kim also successfully put a spy satellite into orbit late last year, after receiving what Seoul said was Russian help, in exchange for arms transfers for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The 2017 test sparked global condemnation, leading the United Nations Security Council to unanimously adopt new sanctions that included restrictions on oil shipments.

Monitoring groups estimated the sixth nuclear test had a yield of up to 250 kilotons, which is 16 times the size of the US bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

Following the 2017 test, the North claimed it had detonated a hydrogen bomb "of unprecedently big power", saying it marked a "very significant occasion" in achieving the "final goal" of becoming a complete nuclear power.

US intelligence officials estimated in 2018 that Pyongyang had enough fissile material -- the core component of nuclear weapons -- for 65 weapons, and that it produces enough fissile material for 12 additional weapons every year.

A 2021 report from the RAND Corporation projected that North Korea could have more than 200 nuclear weapons and hundreds of ballistic missiles stockpiled by 2027.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Earthquake United Nations Exchange Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Nuclear Threatened Oil Hiroshima Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea SITE Kim Jong 2017 2018 From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

1 hour ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

1 hour ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

1 hour ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

2 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

2 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

2 hours ago
Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

2 hours ago
 IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

2 hours ago
 Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab live ..

Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

2 hours ago
 PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi ..

PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi Khan

2 hours ago
 IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-cam ..

IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-camera trial in cipher case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World