Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The United States voiced concern Thursday over Georgia's "foreign influence" bill, which critics have warned resembles Russian legislation used to muzzle dissent.

"We are deeply concerned by this legislation, what it could do in terms of stifling dissent and free speech," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"There's a vibrant civil society there, which, as in any country, serves as a critical check on government overreach," he said.

"We would hate to see anything move forward from a legislative perspective that would impugn that ability inside Georgia or make it harder for the Georgian people to express themselves," Kirby added.

The Black Sea nation has been gripped by mass anti-government protests since April 9, after the ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced plans to pass the bill, which cleared its second reading in parliament on Wednesday with a vote of 83 to 23.

It still must pass a third reading and be signed by the president to become law.

President Salome Zurabishvili -- who is at loggerheads with the ruling party -- is expected to veto the measure, but the party has enough votes for an override.

If adopted, the measure would require any independent NGO or media organization receiving more than 20 percent of its funding from abroad to register as an "organization pursuing the interests of a foreign power."