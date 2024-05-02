US Says 'deeply Concerned' By Georgia's 'foreign Influence' Bill
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The United States voiced concern Thursday over Georgia's "foreign influence" bill, which critics have warned resembles Russian legislation used to muzzle dissent
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The United States voiced concern Thursday over Georgia's "foreign influence" bill, which critics have warned resembles Russian legislation used to muzzle dissent.
"We are deeply concerned by this legislation, what it could do in terms of stifling dissent and free speech," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
"There's a vibrant civil society there, which, as in any country, serves as a critical check on government overreach," he said.
"We would hate to see anything move forward from a legislative perspective that would impugn that ability inside Georgia or make it harder for the Georgian people to express themselves," Kirby added.
The Black Sea nation has been gripped by mass anti-government protests since April 9, after the ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced plans to pass the bill, which cleared its second reading in parliament on Wednesday with a vote of 83 to 23.
It still must pass a third reading and be signed by the president to become law.
President Salome Zurabishvili -- who is at loggerheads with the ruling party -- is expected to veto the measure, but the party has enough votes for an override.
If adopted, the measure would require any independent NGO or media organization receiving more than 20 percent of its funding from abroad to register as an "organization pursuing the interests of a foreign power."
Recent Stories
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber
More Stories From World
-
Kids study in overheated slum as Philippines shuts schools1 minute ago
-
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached1 minute ago
-
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests4 minutes ago
-
Death toll from rain, flooding in southern Brazil rises to 131 minute ago
-
Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist8 minutes ago
-
Gaza post-war reconstruction at scale unseen since WWII, UN says1 minute ago
-
John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister1 hour ago
-
Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza1 hour ago
-
French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in cinema1 hour ago
-
European court upholds Italy's claim to Greek bronze in US museum2 hours ago
-
Prosecutors accuse Trump of more violations of gag order, seek fines2 hours ago
-
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached2 hours ago