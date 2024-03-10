5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 128 Km E Of Neiafu, Tonga --
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 128 km E of Neiafu, Tonga at 0741 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.68 degrees south latitude and 172.76 degrees west longitude.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Turki Al Al-Sheikh: 20 million people visit Riyadh season 20235 minutes ago
-
Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists35 minutes ago
-
Led by Musk, Silicon Valley inches to the right45 minutes ago
-
Kyiv says 11 wounded in Russian strike on eastern town54 minutes ago
-
Age-Old moon sighting tradition observed in Saudi Arabia as ramadan approaches1 hour ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures rise1 hour ago
-
At least 19 dead, 7 missing as landslide,flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra Island1 hour ago
-
Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students' kidnapping1 hour ago
-
Kyiv air force says downed 35 Russian drones across Ukraine overnight1 hour ago
-
Haiti capital 'city under siege' amid spasm of gang violence2 hours ago
-
Saudi Aramco reports 24.7 percent drop in profits for 20232 hours ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA final-round scores2 hours ago