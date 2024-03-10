Open Menu

5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 128 Km E Of Neiafu, Tonga --

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits 128 km E of Neiafu, Tonga --

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 128 km E of Neiafu, Tonga at 0741 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.68 degrees south latitude and 172.76 degrees west longitude.

