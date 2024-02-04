Open Menu

5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Banda Sea --

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Banda Sea at 0532 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 141.0 km, was initially determined to be at 7.82 degrees south latitude and 127.59 degrees east longitude.

