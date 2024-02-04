5.3-magnitude quake hits Banda Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Banda Sea at 0532 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 141.0 km, was initially determined to be at 7.82 degrees south latitude and 127.59 degrees east longitude.