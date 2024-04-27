US State Dept Arabic Spokesperson Hala Rharrit Resigns Over Gaza Policy
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:44 PM
The development marks the third resignation in the US State Department as a protest against Washington's policy regarding Palestinians and Gaza.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Hala Rharrit, the Arabic language spokesperson for the US State Department, has resigned from her position, citing disagreement with Washington's policy on Israel's aggression in Gaza.
The development marks the third resignation in the US State Department as a protest against Washington's policy regarding Palestinians and Gaza.
According to the American State Department's website, Rharrit was also the Deputy Director of Dubai Regional Media Hub and had joined the State Department as a political and human rights officer almost two decades ago.
As per American media reports, she wrote on her social media profile linked to social communication that “after 18 years of outstanding service, I have resigned in protest against America's Gaza policy.,”.
During a press briefing, when a State Department spokesperson was asked about her resignation, they responded that channels are available within the department for the exchange of personal views on disagreeing with government policies.
Nearly a month ago, the announcement of resignation came from Annelle Sheline, of the State Department's Bureau of Human Rights, and Josh Paul, who resigned in October.
Tariq Habbash, a senior official at the American Department of education, who is of Palestinian descent, resigned from his post in January.
Criticism has been faced by America on the international stage and by human rights organizations for its support of Israel during the aggression in Gaza.
The reports of internal discord within President Joe Biden's administration over the handling of internal conflicts also surfaced last November.
More than a thousand officials of the American Agency for International Development (USAID) had demanded immediate ceasefire through an open letter. Cables criticizing the American administration's policy have also been circulated within the State Department's internal “dissent channel”. The aggression has sparked intense debate and protests in America, Israel's most significant ally.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Tsitsipas ousted by qualifier, Swiatek coasts into last 161 minute ago
-
Hurricanes suffer first defeat, lead Super Rugby by one point21 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results -- 1st update31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosts Pakistan Professional and Student Forum41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results2 hours ago
-
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' overnight attack2 hours ago
-
Estanguet emotional as Olympic torch sets sail for France2 hours ago
-
Italy summons Russian envoy over Ariston subsidiary takeover2 hours ago
-
Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest3 hours ago
-
Estanguet emotional as Olympic torch sets sail for France3 hours ago
-
Olympic torch begins its voyage to France3 hours ago
-
Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks, T'Wolves push Suns to brink4 hours ago