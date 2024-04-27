US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy  

, ,

The development marks the third resignation in the US State Department as a protest against Washington's policy regarding Palestinians and Gaza.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Hala Rharrit, the Arabic language spokesperson for the US State Department, has resigned from her position, citing disagreement with Washington's policy on Israel's aggression in Gaza.

According to the American State Department's website, Rharrit was also the Deputy Director of Dubai Regional Media Hub and had joined the State Department as a political and human rights officer almost two decades ago.

As per American media reports, she wrote on her social media profile linked to social communication that “after 18 years of outstanding service, I have resigned in protest against America's Gaza policy.,”.

During a press briefing, when a State Department spokesperson was asked about her resignation, they responded that channels are available within the department for the exchange of personal views on disagreeing with government policies.

Nearly a month ago, the announcement of resignation came from Annelle Sheline, of the State Department's Bureau of Human Rights, and Josh Paul, who resigned in October.

Tariq Habbash, a senior official at the American Department of education, who is of Palestinian descent, resigned from his post in January.

Criticism has been faced by America on the international stage and by human rights organizations for its support of Israel during the aggression in Gaza.

The reports of internal discord within President Joe Biden's administration over the handling of internal conflicts also surfaced last November.

More than a thousand officials of the American Agency for International Development (USAID) had demanded immediate ceasefire through an open letter. Cables criticizing the American administration's policy have also been circulated within the State Department's internal “dissent channel”. The aggression has sparked intense debate and protests in America, Israel's most significant ally.