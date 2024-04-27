Shoaib Akhter Motors Round Gaddafi Stadium With ICC T20I Trophy
Muhammad Rameez Published April 27, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Former pace merchant Shoaib Akhter took the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup trophy round the Gaddafi Stadium pitch on a colorful Rangeela rickshaw among roars of approbation from the capacity crowd during the fifth and last match of Pakistan-New Zealand T20I series here on Saturday night
The spectators in the stands warmly welcomed the crowd-puller of the yesteryear as they stole a peep at the silverware and the former fast-bowling legend Shoaib Akhter.
Earlier in the afternoon, the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 trophy reached Lahore on the third and last leg of its three-day tour in Pakistan and was put on display at the National cricket academy (NCA).
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA between June 2 and June 29.
The ICC T20 WC trophy reached Islamabad on April 25 and was put on display in Abbottabad on the second day of its tour to Pakistan.
