Barrister Saif Condoles Over Death Of APP Correspondent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Barrister Saif condoles over death of APP correspondent

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has expressed grief over the death of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) correspondent in Chitral, Gul Hammad Farooqi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has expressed grief over the death of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) correspondent in Chitral, Gul Hammad Farooqi.

In a condolence message issued here on Saturday, he praised Gul Hammad for his professionalism and contributions towards freedom of press.

Barrister Saif also prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage and equanimity.

