Cotton To Be Sown On 4m Acres This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said this year cotton sowing target is 4 million acres besides the production target set as 6.5 million bales

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said this year cotton sowing target is 4 million acres besides the production target set as 6.5 million bales.

He said this while presiding over the review meeting on the current situation of cotton at Agriculture House on Saturday.

The secretary agriculture said that the cotton campaign had been launched with the slogan "cotton revival, Pakistan's prosperity".

All possible resources and means were being utilized by Agriculture department to achieve the targets of cotton cultivation and production and availability of quality agricultural inputs was also being ensured to increase production. He directed the relevant officers to implement the zero tolerance policy on the quality of fertilizers, agricultural pesticides and seeds in the markets. While giving a briefing to the Secretary of Agriculture on this occasion, it was said that due to the rains and weather conditions, the harvesting of wheat crop and the cultivation of cotton were slightly delayed.

Agriculture department was taking practical steps to convert South Punjab back into a cotton Valley. Bahawalpur division achieves the target of about 50% of the total cotton cultivation and production.

The secretary said that media should be used effectively for the awareness of cotton farmers and the field activities should be carried out with more effort and dedication this season than last year.

The cooperation of the district administration was necessary for the success of the cotton campaign. Divisional and district A

advisory C

committee meetings should be held regularly. Ample supply of canal water was being ensured in the cotton cultivation areas.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that directors, deputy directors and assistant directors should play supervisory roles.

