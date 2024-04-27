20 Cambodian Soldiers Killed In Ammunition Base Explosion: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Twenty Cambodian soldiers have been killed in an ammunition explosion at an army base in the country's west, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Saturday
Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Twenty Cambodian soldiers have been killed in an ammunition explosion at an army base in the country's west, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Saturday.
The blast, which also wounded several soldiers, occurred Saturday afternoon at the army base in Kampong Speu province, Hun Manet said in a statement on Facebook, without giving more details.
"I am deeply shocked to receive the news of the ammunition explosion incident," Hun Manet said, expressing his "deepest condolences" to the families of those killed.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion.
Pictures on social media showed a destroyed one-storey building wreathed in smoke, with residents of a nearby village also sharing images online of broken windows.
In the statement, Hun Manet said he had ordered the Minister of National Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of Royal Cambodian armed forces to urgently arrange funerals for the soldiers who died.
Recent Stories
Barrister Saif condoles over death of APP correspondent
China innovation driving global cooperation: international auto experts hail Chi ..
20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base explosion
MS LUH calls for swift completion of ongoing physical works
Fifth T20I: New Zealand opt to field first against Pakistan
AHC Police killed by another Police constable
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting
Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari
Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK
JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary
Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 years of Sindh Assembly
Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground situation by staging election d ..
More Stories From World
-
20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base explosion3 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM's supporters turn out and beg him to stay2 hours ago
-
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack3 hours ago
-
Spanish PM's supporters turn out and beg him to stay3 hours ago
-
Duplantis sails to victory in Suzhou, Simbine beats Coleman3 hours ago
-
Hamas says studying new Israeli truce proposal3 hours ago
-
Italy summons Russian envoy over Ariston subsidiary takeover3 hours ago
-
Tsitsipas ousted by qualifier, Swiatek coasts into last 164 hours ago
-
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy4 hours ago
-
Hurricanes suffer first defeat, lead Super Rugby by one point4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results -- 1st update4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosts Pakistan Professional and Student Forum4 hours ago