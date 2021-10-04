UrduPoint.com

5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand -- USGS

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

5.5-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 06:34:14 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Oct. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 06:34:14 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 29.18 km, was initially determined to be at 30.0032 degrees south latitude and 177.513 degrees west longitude.

