90-year-old Archbishop Seized, Then Freed, In Anglophone Cameroon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:49 PM

A 90-year-old archbishop abducted in a western Cameroon region gripped by conflict between anglophone separatists and security forces has been released, the archdiocese said on Friday

Yaound (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A 90-year-old archbishop abducted in a western Cameroon region gripped by conflict between anglophone separatists and security forces has been released, the archdiocese said on Friday.

Christian Tumi, an archbishop emeritus and retired cardinal who has frequently sought to mediate in the crisis, was kidnapped on Thursday evening near Kumbo in the Northwest Region, it said.

He was released on Friday along with his driver, said Samuel Kleda, archbishop of the port city of Douala. But around 10 other people who were also seized with them have not been freed, a local official who requested anonymity told AFP.

