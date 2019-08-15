UrduPoint.com
ABC's Stephanopoulos To Host Panel Discussion With Putin, Abe, Modi At EEF - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos will host the plenary session with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Far East, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday

"This year, Indian prime minister Modi, Japanese prime minister Abe, Malaysian Prime Minister [Mahathir Bin] Mohamad and Mongolian President [Khaltmaagiin] Battulga will take part in the plenary session with our president," Peskov told reporters.

"ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos will become the moderator of the plenary session in Vladivostok at the Eastern Economic Forum this year," the spokesman said.

The forum will be held from September 4 to September 6. The plenary session is scheduled for September 5.

