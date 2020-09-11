(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The White House said in a statement said it has sent to the US Senate Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's nomination to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"Nominations to the Senate: Chad F. Wolf, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Kirstejen Nielsen, resigned," the statement said on Thursday.

Wolf has won support from many Republicans in Congress and the ire of many Democrats by supporting President Donald Trump's initiative to build a wall on the US border with Mexico and an accompanying crackdown on illegal border crossers.

More recently, Wolf responded to Trump's call for a crackdown on violent anti-police protests in Portland, Oregon, by deploying Federal law enforcement officers to protect federally owned facilities.

In August, the US Government Accountability Office said in a report that it found that Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli are not eligible to serve in their current roles because their appointments were invalid.

The DHS Office of General Council rebuked the watchdog report and said both officials were lawfully serving in their roles.