Afghan-Japan COVID-19 Hospital In Kabul Lacks Medicines, Funds For Wages - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:28 PM

Afghan-Japan COVID-19 Hospital in Kabul Lacks Medicines, Funds for Wages - Reports

The Afghan-Japan COVID-19 hospital in Kabul, deemed to be the best equipped in Afghanistan, is experiencing shortage of drugs, medical supplies, and funds to pay out salaries to the staff, the Afghan TOLOnews agency reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Afghan-Japan COVID-19 hospital in Kabul, deemed to be the best equipped in Afghanistan, is experiencing shortage of drugs, medical supplies, and funds to pay out salaries to the staff, the Afghan TOLOnews agency reported on Friday.

Patients getting treatment in the hospital complain about insufficient medical supplies and medical care, while doctors have not been paid for four months, according to the media.

"We ask donors who have helped us in the past to pay the salaries of our employees, because they have financial problems," Tariq Ahmad Akbari, the head of the Afghan-Japan hospital, told the news outlet.

The poorest countries are at risk of facing COVID-19 outbreaks in the coming year, the World Health Organization forecasts, and Afghanistan is likely to experience it too. Over 1.9 million Afghans have been fully vaccinated, according to the country's Health Ministry, which is less than 5% of the entire population.

In late September, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned the global community that Afghanistan was about to face an "imminent collapse of health services and worsening hunger" if humanitarian and financial aid was not dispatched to the country within the next few weeks.

