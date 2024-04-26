Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Published April 26, 2024

French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 30 20 9 1 73 26 69

Monaco 30 17 7 6 56 38 58

Brest 30 15 8 7 44 29 53

--------------------------------

Lille 30 14 10 6 43 26 52

--------------------------------

Nice 30 13 9 8 33 24 48

--------------------------------

Lens 30 13 7 10 39 32 46

--------------------------------

Rennes 30 11 9 10 44 36 42

Marseille 30 10 11 9 45 37 41

Lyon 30 12 5 13 39 49 41

Reims 30 11 7 12 37 41 40

Toulouse 30 9 10 11 36 39 37

Montpellier 30 9 10 11 38 42 36

Strasbourg 30 9 9 12 33 41 36

Nantes 30 9 4 17 28 48 31

Metz 30 8 5 17 31 49 29

--------------------------------

Le Havre 30 6 10 14 27 38 28

--------------------------------

Lorient 30 6 8 16 36 59 26

Clermont 30 4 10 16 21 49 22

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

