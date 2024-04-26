Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 26, 2024 | 08:04 PM
French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 30 20 9 1 73 26 69
Monaco 30 17 7 6 56 38 58
Brest 30 15 8 7 44 29 53
--------------------------------
Lille 30 14 10 6 43 26 52
--------------------------------
Nice 30 13 9 8 33 24 48
--------------------------------
Lens 30 13 7 10 39 32 46
--------------------------------
Rennes 30 11 9 10 44 36 42
Marseille 30 10 11 9 45 37 41
Lyon 30 12 5 13 39 49 41
Reims 30 11 7 12 37 41 40
Toulouse 30 9 10 11 36 39 37
Montpellier 30 9 10 11 38 42 36
Strasbourg 30 9 9 12 33 41 36
Nantes 30 9 4 17 28 48 31
Metz 30 8 5 17 31 49 29
--------------------------------
Le Havre 30 6 10 14 27 38 28
--------------------------------
Lorient 30 6 8 16 36 59 26
Clermont 30 4 10 16 21 49 22
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive
Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid
115 held for selling roti at higher rate
New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims
2 injured over money dispute
At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..
Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record
Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks
Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials
More Stories From Sports
-
New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrangements15 minutes ago
-
Asia Cricket Week from April 281 hour ago
-
Spanish football federation appoints Rocha as president3 hours ago
-
Father, son killed in firing7 hours ago
-
Victor Boniface: Leverkusen boss Alonso makes you 'up your game'10 hours ago
-
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable victory over UAE14 hours ago
-
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan20 hours ago
-
National Hockey camp to be organized for Azlan Shah tournament21 hours ago
-
Islamabad Tennis Club demolished by CDA amid anti-encroachment action at public park: Tarar24 hours ago
-
Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs24 hours ago
-
Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified1 day ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy unveiled in Islamabad23 hours ago