115 held for selling roti at higher rate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) On the directives of the Punjab chief minister, the authorities are continuing the crackdown on those selling roti at higher price, arresting 115 persons, registering 25 cases, sealing seven 'tandoors' and imposing fines of more than Rs 1.6 million in different districts on Friday.

The report regarding the actions of price magistrates against profiteers was presented in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman to review the implementation of reduction in roti price on Friday.

The administrative secretaries of industries and food departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The CS ordered all the deputy commissioners to intensify the ongoing crackdown against those selling Roti at higher rates and take stern action as per law over violation of the price list.

He said that the cut in the price of Roti is aimed at providing relief to the people. He said that after the reduction in the price of wheat flour, there is no justification for selling Roti at higher than the notified rate.

The Chief Secretary asked the Special Branch and Urban Unit to send a report about monitoring of Roti prices on a daily basis. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners to ensure timely resolution of the complaints about overcharging received on the Qeemat Punjab app.

The Secretary Industries gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that the price magistrates conducted inspections of 6,000 places yesterday and detected overcharging at 638 points. He said that out of 165 complaints received on Qeemat Punjab app, 153 have been resolved.