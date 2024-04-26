Open Menu

115 Held For Selling Roti At Higher Rate

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM

115 held for selling roti at higher rate

On the directives of the Punjab chief minister, the authorities are continuing the crackdown on those selling roti at higher price, arresting 115 persons, registering 25 cases, sealing seven 'tandoors' and imposing fines of more than Rs 1.6 million in different districts on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) On the directives of the Punjab chief minister, the authorities are continuing the crackdown on those selling roti at higher price, arresting 115 persons, registering 25 cases, sealing seven 'tandoors' and imposing fines of more than Rs 1.6 million in different districts on Friday.

The report regarding the actions of price magistrates against profiteers was presented in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman to review the implementation of reduction in roti price on Friday.

The administrative secretaries of industries and food departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The CS ordered all the deputy commissioners to intensify the ongoing crackdown against those selling Roti at higher rates and take stern action as per law over violation of the price list.

He said that the cut in the price of Roti is aimed at providing relief to the people. He said that after the reduction in the price of wheat flour, there is no justification for selling Roti at higher than the notified rate.

The Chief Secretary asked the Special Branch and Urban Unit to send a report about monitoring of Roti prices on a daily basis. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners to ensure timely resolution of the complaints about overcharging received on the Qeemat Punjab app.

The Secretary Industries gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that the price magistrates conducted inspections of 6,000 places yesterday and detected overcharging at 638 points. He said that out of 165 complaints received on Qeemat Punjab app, 153 have been resolved.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Punjab Price All Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billio ..

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses sat ..

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..

11 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensation ..

NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

11 minutes ago
 2 injured over money dispute

2 injured over money dispute

11 minutes ago
 At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

7 minutes ago
 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help dev ..

'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..

13 minutes ago
Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboratio ..

Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco

7 minutes ago
 US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits ne ..

US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record

11 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

7 minutes ago
 Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talk ..

Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials

11 minutes ago
 ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsi ..

ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsil Mayor by-elections: DPO Dera

7 minutes ago
 SECP-IFSB workshop highlights Pakistan's progress ..

SECP-IFSB workshop highlights Pakistan's progress in Islamic Finance Development

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan