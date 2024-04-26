Open Menu

Russia Striking Ukraine Railways To 'paralyse' Army Cargo: Ukraine Source

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' army cargo: Ukraine source

Russian forces have ratcheted up attacks on Ukrainian railway infrastructure with the aim of disrupting military cargo ahead of a planned offensive, a Ukrainian security source said Friday

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Russian forces have ratcheted up attacks on Ukrainian railway infrastructure with the aim of disrupting military cargo ahead of a planned offensive, a Ukrainian security source said Friday.

Russian forces have firepower and manpower advantages across the front line in Ukraine and Kyiv has warned that fighting will become increasingly difficult in the coming weeks.

The uptick in deadly Russian attacks is intended to destroy train facilities and "paralyse deliveries and movement of military cargo" as Moscow prepares to advance, the source said.

"These are standard steps ahead of an offensive," it added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the Kremlin wants its army to capture the strategic heights of Chasiv Yar, a village in the eastern Donetsk region, before May 9.

That is when Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The Kremlin claims to have annexed the Donetsk region.

Regional officials and Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia have reported an uptick in deadly strikes on railway facilities, including in Donetsk.

Three railway employees were killed and four more were wounded, the company said, during a Russian missile attack on the region Thursday.

Ten civilians were also wounded on Thursday when Russian forces attacked railway facilities in Balakliya in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian defence ministry said Friday that a strike on Udachne in the Donetsk region had targeted what it said were "Western weapons and military equipment" being transported by railway.

It said it had also struck railway loading facilities at Balakliya.

Those strikes however represent just a small number of the attacks that have damaged trains or stations across Ukraine, including in more central regions, like Cherkasy and Dnipro.

Oleksandr Pertsovsky, the head of passenger transportation at Ukrzaliznytsia, confirmed to AFP that there had been more strikes on railway facilities.

"Our employees are at risk, because when repair work is ongoing, unfortunately, there are often repeat hits," he said.

"We see strikes related to railway logistics, and they hit mostly civilian facilities. They're hitting the stations indiscriminately. It's a very primitive way of doing it," he added.

Ukrzaliznytsia was established after the collapse of the Soviet Union and operates some 22,000 kilometres of rail networks across the country.

One of the deadliest attacks of the war occurred in April 2022 when Russian forces struck the railway station in Kramatorsk killing more than 60 people trying to flee Russia's advance.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Germany Kramatorsk Cherkasy Donetsk Kharkiv April May World War

Recent Stories

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cricket Week from April 28

Asia Cricket Week from April 28

2 minutes ago
 PSA World C'ships in May

PSA World C'ships in May

2 minutes ago
 Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen acr ..

Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen across KP

2 minutes ago
 US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in ..

US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in March

2 minutes ago
 Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: g ..

Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: govt

2 minutes ago
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training ..

Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbot ..

10 minutes ago
 Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Ka ..

Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot

10 minutes ago
 PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian ..

PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations

7 minutes ago
 50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s ..

50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s aide

7 minutes ago
 Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

7 minutes ago
 IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in internat ..

IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World