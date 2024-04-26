Open Menu

2 Injured Over Money Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM

2 injured over money dispute

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Two persons were injured in an armed clash over money dispute in Pasrur, here on Friday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 17-year-old Abdul Rehman and 17-year-old Ahmed were injured at Musapur Stop, Pasrur.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital after providing them the first aid.

