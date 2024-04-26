Open Menu

At Least 10 People Killed In Brazil Fire: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:56 PM

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

At least 10 people were killed Friday in a fire that broke out in a defunct hotel being used as a makeshift homeless shelter in the city of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil, officials said

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) At least 10 people were killed Friday in a fire that broke out in a defunct hotel being used as a makeshift homeless shelter in the city of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil, officials said.

Emergency workers confirmed 10 victims at the site, which was operating without proper authorization, said the fire department for Rio Grande do Sul state, whose capital is Porto Alegre.

"Forensic experts are at the scene to identify the victims and investigate the cause of the fire," it said in a statement.

State Governor Eduardo Leite said the fire, which broke out around 2:00 am (0500 GMT), had left him "deeply upset.

"

"The fire department dispatched five trucks and dozens of firefighters to fight the flames," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We will continue working on the aftermath of this tragedy and the investigation of the causes. My condolences to the victims' families."

Images in Brazilian media showed the three-storey building engulfed in flames as firefighters battled to extinguish them.

Mayor Sebastiao Melo wrote on X that multiple injured victims were rescued and taken to the hospital, but did not say how many. Local media reports put the number of injured at 11, some in serious condition.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Twitter Hotel Rio Grande Porto Alegre Melo Brazil SITE Media

Recent Stories

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due ..

Russia targets Ukraine railways as Western aid due to arrive

4 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

4 minutes ago
 Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billio ..

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid

16 minutes ago
 115 held for selling roti at higher rate

115 held for selling roti at higher rate

16 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses sat ..

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..

16 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensation ..

NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

16 minutes ago
2 injured over money dispute

2 injured over money dispute

16 minutes ago
 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help dev ..

'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..

19 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboratio ..

Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco

13 minutes ago
 US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits ne ..

US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record

16 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

13 minutes ago
 Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talk ..

Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World