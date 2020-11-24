Afghanistan donors pledge around $12 bn in aid over 4 years

The international community on Tuesday pledged around $12 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The international community on Tuesday pledged around $12 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years.

"The donors pledged more than $3 billion for the first year of the upcoming quadrennial, with annual commitments expected to stay in the same level, year-on-year.

.. this would amount to some $12 billion during four years," said Finnish development minister Ville Skinnari, who co-chaired the virtual donors' conference in Geneva.