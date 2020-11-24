UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Donors Pledge Around $12 Bn In Aid Over 4 Years

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:44 PM

Afghanistan donors pledge around $12 bn in aid over 4 years

The international community on Tuesday pledged around $12 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The international community on Tuesday pledged around $12 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years.

"The donors pledged more than $3 billion for the first year of the upcoming quadrennial, with annual commitments expected to stay in the same level, year-on-year.

.. this would amount to some $12 billion during four years," said Finnish development minister Ville Skinnari, who co-chaired the virtual donors' conference in Geneva.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Geneva Same Billion

Recent Stories

Nevada Supreme Court Certifies Biden's Election Vi ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Takes Disproportionate Toll on Small, Min ..

1 minute ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Five Houthi-Planted M ..

1 minute ago

After two arrests, Zimbabwe journalist remains def ..

5 minutes ago

Firmino is key player in Liverpool 'orchestra', sa ..

5 minutes ago

Govt introducing laws to toughen penalties for rap ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.