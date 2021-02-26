Afghanistan Hopes Taliban to Show Willingness to Negotiate Peace - Foreign Minister

Afghanistan hopes that the Taliban movement at the meeting in Doha will show willingness to negotiate the peace process, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Afghanistan hopes that the Taliban movement at the meeting in Doha will show willingness to negotiate the peace process, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik.

The talks resumed two days ago, the Taliban returned to the negotiating table, and tomorrow is the third day of the second round of talks, Atmar said.

Afghanistan hopes that this time the Taliban will demonstrate their commitment to the peace process and take practical measures to help move on to discussing the agenda of negotiations, the minister added.