UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Hopes Taliban To Show Willingness To Negotiate Peace - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:28 PM

Afghanistan Hopes Taliban to Show Willingness to Negotiate Peace - Foreign Minister

Afghanistan hopes that the Taliban movement at the meeting in Doha will show willingness to negotiate the peace process, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Afghanistan hopes that the Taliban movement at the meeting in Doha will show willingness to negotiate the peace process, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik.

The talks resumed two days ago, the Taliban returned to the negotiating table, and tomorrow is the third day of the second round of talks, Atmar said.

Afghanistan hopes that this time the Taliban will demonstrate their commitment to the peace process and take practical measures to help move on to discussing the agenda of negotiations, the minister added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha

Recent Stories

UNDP's delegation asked to design skillful program ..

1 minute ago

DC urges to expedite pace of work on ongoing devel ..

1 minute ago

Sindh University announces various examinations re ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Assembly session adjourned till Monday

5 minutes ago

Four injured in accidents related to kite flying

5 minutes ago

Sindh Govt's crackdown against PTI leaders, worker ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.