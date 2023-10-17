AFP 0900 GMT News Advisory

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Duty Editor: Joshua Melvin

+ Gazans flee as Israel readies offensive

+ Poland opposition headed for vote win

+ France mourns teacher killed in attack

+ S.Africa edge France for rugby final 4

GAZA STRIP

More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza in scenes of chaos and despair as Israel bombards the Hamas-ruled territory and continues amassing troops in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

WARSAW

Poland's liberal opposition celebrates exit polls showing it won a parliamentary majority in weekend elections, paving the way for huge change after eight years of nationalist rule.

PARIS

French schools are to hold a minute of silence for a teacher killed by a former pupil in what the government has described as an Islamist terror attack, as President Emmanuel Macron called for a "ruthless" approach towards extremists.

MARSEILLE

Owen Farrell scores a late drop goal and penalty to send England into the Rugby World Cup semi-finals with a tense and nervy 30-24 victory over Fiji.

-- ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR --

RAMLA, Israel

Rabbi Israel Weiss came out of retirement to help identify the more than 1,400 killed in last week's Hamas attack.

-- EUROPE --

LUXEMBOURG

EU environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg are working on setting a common position for the bloc on the phase-out of fossil-fuelled energy ahead of the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

MILAN

A year after her first budget drew praise for its prudence, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sets out her 2024 tax and spending plans amid market fears over a loosening of the purse strings.

TIRANA

Leaders from the Western Balkans and several European countries meet for an annual summit in the Albanian capital Tirana, with few concrete decisions expected amid heightened regional tensions.

LUXEMBOURG

For EU finance ministers gathering in Luxembourg this week, there is one headache at the top of their agenda: reforming the bloc's fiscal rules.

-- AMERICAS --

QUITO

car horns in Quito blare in celebration as banana empire heir Daniel Noboa, 35, becomes the youngest-ever president-elect president-elect, vowing to "restore peace" to a country ravaged by a bloody drug gang war.

-- ASIA --

BEIJING

China begins welcoming representatives of 130 countries for a conference that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war, as an increasingly assertive Beijing is asked to help de-escalate the violence.

MOSCOW

Russia follows its ally China in suspending all Japanese seafood imports over Tokyo's release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

BANGKOK

Unless she lines up in the hot sun for a free meal, ketchup on bread is the only food Thai widow Noi can afford on her small government pension.

BEIJING

China's economy is expected to have seen moderate growth in the third quarter, according to an AFP survey ahead of data this week, while experts warn that there were still significant hurdles for its recovery.

-- SPORT --

MARSEILLE, France

The future is bright for Fijian rugby despite the agony of their World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of England, according to coach Simon Raiwalui.

PARIS

Johnny Sexton's career may have ended with the crushing disappointment of a Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat but he bows out as "the best captain" Ireland have ever had, former fullback Hugo MacNeill told AFP.

MUMBAI

cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse have been added for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the International Olympic Committe announced.

